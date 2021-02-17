Buhari tasks committee on repatriation of over 183,209 Nigerian refugees from Chad, Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, tasked the Technical Working Group (TWG) on repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon, to also work towards repatriation of the refugees in other countries including Niger and Chad.

Arrangements are already in top gears to actualise the planned return of the Nigerian refugees in Cameroon as from February 27, 2021, and records indicated that there were about 15,621 Nigerian refugees in Chad and Niger 167,588 respectively

The Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, who made this known when he chaired the TWG in Abuja, a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Mr Abdul Onu, said on Wednesday.

He said Buhari has directed that the Group should remain steadfast in carrying out the assignment of returning the refugees from Cameroon and to be ready for the repatriation of the refugees in Niger and Chad respectively.

Recall that the TWG and the Cameroon authorities met in Maroua, Cameroon from 4th – 10th February 2021 to plan strategies for executing the voluntary repatriation of the refugees from Minawo Camp.

Senator Mohammed commended the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the safe return of the refugees, even as he expressed optimism that logistics for the exercise may not be a big challenge.

The TWG Chairman also commended the Government and people of Cameroon for their patience and support for the refugees under their care and Protection.

According to him, the Borno State Government on its part has made adequate arrangements to accommodate the returning refugees.

TWG Chairman acknowledged the support of the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, and the Country Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees (UNHCR), Ms Chansa Kapaya, as well as other relevant Ministries and Departments.

He used the occasion to acknowledge all the people who identified with his family when he lost his dear mother, Hajiya Fatima (Fanta) Mohammed recently.

