Buhari swears in 6 INEC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in the six newly appointed national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commissioners (INEC).

Hr performed the ceremony on Wednesday shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Four of them are newly appointed while the other two are on reappointment.

Those that took the of office are Mallam Mohammed Haruna from Niger State: Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu from Delta; Ukaegbu Kenneth Nnamdi from Abia state; Major General A. B Alkali (retd) from Adamawa; Prof. Rhoda Gumus from Bayelsa state, and Mr. Sam Olemekun from Ondo state.

On hand to witness the event were the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu.

The Commissioners were cleared for appointment by the Senate on February 22.