Buhari should seek inputs from other parties to rescue Nigeria —Gadam, SDP chair

The national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, at the weekend, blamed President Mohammadu Buhari for not seeking inputs from other parties on the solution to the nation’s problems.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, he said the president concentrated on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the quest for panacea.

He said the country needed a listening and sensitive leadership that would be in full control of the affairs of the country with inputs from other stakeholders.

“I have said it severally the president deserves not much advice because of his security background, a former military governor and a former military head of state.

“He has service chiefs, whose responsibility is to provide intelligence with others around him to guide him on what to do. But, we as politicians that also have a key role in peace and stability of the nation are not being involved. The president has not invited political parties for consultations for input on the way forward .

“For instance, June 12 was declared Democracy Day, the SDP was not consulted. They felt we are not relevant. Even if it wasn’t the SDP that was registered under the military regime, it is the same SDP that is bearing every logo associated with the former SDP and the winner of the annulled June 12 presidential election, the late Chief M K O Abiola.

“Now, if you don›t invite political parties that are dealing with the grassroots, dealing with issues of conflicts and conflicts resolution for inputs, how do you move the nation forward? It is a deceit,” Gwadam said.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and inclusiveness in governance, decrying the decision of the president to ignore a series of correspondence from SDP on the state of the nation and the way forward.

“Once you invite parties to give advice surely, you will get some of the best advice. It is left for you to use or dump them. But we have done our statutory responsibility. So, in the absence of the president feeling that he does not need other political parties except his own party, (APC) there is nothing anybody can do.

“We cannot force ourselves on the president. SDP has written to the President for a courtesy visit severalty but he never responded. So all we need to do, we have done it and it is getting too late.

“The magnitude of the damage that is being inflicted on the country is massive. So, the president needs to find a way out as the Commander-In-Chief because the buck stops at his table. He cannot shift the blame to anybody. Nobody has the monopoly of knowledge.”

“He should carry other political parties along. Nigeria belongs to all of us and not Present Buhari alone. He is only lucky to be elected as the president; he should know that he needs others to succeed,” the SDP chairman said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo





NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…