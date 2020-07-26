Buhari should re-open investigation into Funsho Williams’s murder ― Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation into the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams, saying it had been 14 years now after the sad incident when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom.

Williams, who was assassinated in 2006, was a former governorship candidate in the state and was a leading aspirant for the governorship ticket of PDP ahead of 2007 General Election.

Chief George, who is also the Leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum (OEPF), made the call on Sunday in a release personally signed by him and titled: “Funso Williams: Omoluabi Eko still waiting for justice,” copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as he lauded the president for doing the right thing by re-opening the investigation into the murder of the late Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige.

“It has been 14 years now when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom. It was really a very sad day on that horrific July 27, 2006, as the blood-soaked body of Engineer Funsho Williams was discovered in his Dolphin residence in Ikoyi.

“With the murder of Funsho Williams, who stood at the threshold of triumphing at the general election, a great dream was shattered. The hopes of millions of Lagosians who were hearkening to be rescued from what was then building up as a gradual servitude of the Lagosian natives was dashed”‘ George said.

The elder statesman, while making the call, said President Buhari’s name would be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification should his administration be attested as being the one that finally nabbed and nailed those who were involved in the brutal killing of Funso Williams.

“He (Buhari) will be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification if his administration is attested as being the one that finally nailed the evil characters hiding at plain sight who murdered Funsho Williams,” George said.

The PDP chieftain, who was particularly passionate about Funsho Williams, who many of his acolytes adorably called Captain, described the late politician as a reserved and humble gentleman, adding that he was equally reflective with sharp analytical convictions.

According to him, Funsho was also firm, resolved and dedicated to the righteous path, saying he was someone who meant no harm to anybody.

“He was reserved and humble. He was gentle but reflective with sharp analytical convictions. There was always certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no harm to anyone. But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path,” Chief George stated.

Speaking further, George noted that those who killed Funsho Williams might have killed a man, but not his dream of rescuing and salvaging the society, declaring that those of them he left behind would continue the struggle from where he stopped.

This was just as he cautioned those who he said were using the deceased’s name “to push patently untidy, undignified, alleged palliatives agenda” when the wounds were still fresh, to desist forthwith, declaring that such exercise demeans what Funsho Williams represented.

“It is a mockery of a great dream and a great man. It is self- serving and hideous,” he further declared.

“We cry out for justice now. We cry out that the long reaches of the law should be animated to fish out those who murdered Funsho Williams so that they can pay the supreme price.

“We will never forget him. We will never compromise on ensuring that this beloved son of Lagos gets a deserved justice.

“On our part as Ọmọ Eko Pataki, we will not rest. We will not slumber nor sleep until justice prevails over evil. This is our mission. This is our purpose,” the PDP chieftain vowed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story

NOTABLE Nigerians, including the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, played the Federal Government over the reintegration of 601 repentant Boko Haram terrorists at the weekend… Read Full Story

AGAINST the backdrop of the ravaging COVID-19, some state governments in the South-West have said that primary and post-primary schools will remain shut in the face of COVID-19 pandemic. Osun State Commissioner for Education, r Folorunso Bamisayemi Oladoyin on Saturday said the state government was… Read Full Story

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai has expressed support the Federal Government for increasing the fare on Abuja-Kaduna train service from N3,000 Business class to N6,000 and N1500 Economy… Read Full Story

HASSAN Ayariga, founder of the All Parties Congress (APC) of Ghana, in a recent viral video, publicly reminded Nigerians that their country had become a butt of jokes in international discourses. Right before our very eyes, Ayariga rudely poked his hands into our eyeballs. Nigerians are, however, taking the insult in their… Read Full Story

IT is no news that the Holy pilgrimage to Mecca this year would not happen as it has been restricted to those within Saudi Arabia. However, the killing of rams as a significant sacrifice during the annual festival would take place all the same… Read Full Story

The Church is one of the institutions that severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as some states are yet to lift ban on religious gatherings. Lagos, which is one of the states feeling the heat of the pandemic the most in Nigeria, fashioned out different measures to combat the deadly virus from spreading and the… Read Full Story

There is no scintilla of doubt that university education in the country is grossly and abysmally underfunded by successive administrations. Let me quickly give you some statistics so that you will not think it’s all about my imagination. In the 2018 budget, education was allocated seven per cent of the total budget; in 2019, it was 7.02 per cent and in the 2020 budget, it was reduced to 6.7 per cent, whereas… Read Full Story

Growing up was quite very interesting. It was fun and I had very excellent and wonderful parents. They were very godly and inspired me a lot. They instilled the right morals in me and I must give them the credit. I went to a private school and I was brought up godly parents until I lost my mum when I was 16… Read Full Story