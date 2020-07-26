Buhari should re-open investigation into Funsho Williams’s murder ― Bode George
• Lauds him on Bola Ige's case
Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation into the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams, saying it had been 14 years now after the sad incident when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom.
Williams, who was assassinated in 2006, was a former governorship candidate in the state and was a leading aspirant for the governorship ticket of PDP ahead of 2007 General Election.
Chief George, who is also the Leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum (OEPF), made the call on Sunday in a release personally signed by him and titled: “Funso Williams: Omoluabi Eko still waiting for justice,” copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as he lauded the president for doing the right thing by re-opening the investigation into the murder of the late Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige.
“It has been 14 years now when a terrible dark cloud fell upon the Lagosian entity and upon all lovers of freedom. It was really a very sad day on that horrific July 27, 2006, as the blood-soaked body of Engineer Funsho Williams was discovered in his Dolphin residence in Ikoyi.
“With the murder of Funsho Williams, who stood at the threshold of triumphing at the general election, a great dream was shattered. The hopes of millions of Lagosians who were hearkening to be rescued from what was then building up as a gradual servitude of the Lagosian natives was dashed”‘ George said.
The elder statesman, while making the call, said President Buhari’s name would be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification should his administration be attested as being the one that finally nabbed and nailed those who were involved in the brutal killing of Funso Williams.
“He (Buhari) will be greatly enhanced in historical reckoning and signification if his administration is attested as being the one that finally nailed the evil characters hiding at plain sight who murdered Funsho Williams,” George said.
The PDP chieftain, who was particularly passionate about Funsho Williams, who many of his acolytes adorably called Captain, described the late politician as a reserved and humble gentleman, adding that he was equally reflective with sharp analytical convictions.
According to him, Funsho was also firm, resolved and dedicated to the righteous path, saying he was someone who meant no harm to anybody.
“He was reserved and humble. He was gentle but reflective with sharp analytical convictions. There was always certain piety about him, an effective calibration in self-effacing innocence. He meant no harm to anyone. But he was firm, resolved, dedicated to the righteous path,” Chief George stated.
Speaking further, George noted that those who killed Funsho Williams might have killed a man, but not his dream of rescuing and salvaging the society, declaring that those of them he left behind would continue the struggle from where he stopped.
This was just as he cautioned those who he said were using the deceased’s name “to push patently untidy, undignified, alleged palliatives agenda” when the wounds were still fresh, to desist forthwith, declaring that such exercise demeans what Funsho Williams represented.
“It is a mockery of a great dream and a great man. It is self- serving and hideous,” he further declared.
“We cry out for justice now. We cry out that the long reaches of the law should be animated to fish out those who murdered Funsho Williams so that they can pay the supreme price.
“We will never forget him. We will never compromise on ensuring that this beloved son of Lagos gets a deserved justice.
“On our part as Ọmọ Eko Pataki, we will not rest. We will not slumber nor sleep until justice prevails over evil. This is our mission. This is our purpose,” the PDP chieftain vowed.
