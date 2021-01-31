Buhari should not ignore Kukah, others’ call for restructuring — Alao, C&S leader

Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church worldwide, Prophet Solomon Alao, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to yield to the call of Nigerians across the geopolitical zones including Bishop Matthew Kukah, to restructure the country’s political system in order to reflect true federalism.

He also asked the politicians to forget for now any form of campaign towards 2023 general elections.

Alao gave the advice at a press conference, on last Monday, to kick-start the four-day 2021 Annual General Conference of the church which is billed to hold at Solution C&S Ministry, Elebu, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Prophet Alao said the current Nigeria’s constitution is substantially in a central command structure of a military type and would never work as it never did for the country.

He said the president should in that regard not ignore the various calls and criticisms including those from the opposition against his administration, saying listening only to praise singers would not help neither his government nor Nigerian people.

He noted that it is unpatriotic also for anyone including religious leaders not to speak out against bad governance, maintaining that the current campaign by politicians towards the 2023 general elections is a form of distraction for the country.

He said Buhari’s administration owes Nigerians a better economy, improved security, uninterrupted power supply, good roads, better education and healthcare services and should therefore concentrate on providing them.

He added that wanton destruction of lives and property by bandits, insurgents, Boko Haram terrorists, and kidnappers is not only worrisome but unacceptable.

He said the security situation would continue to grow worse if the Federal Government fails to discourage pastoral farming.

While asking the president to reverse the electricity tariff and the petroleum pump price to their old prices and likewise the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 per cent to 5.0 per cent, the cleric said doing so would ease the economic hardship many Nigerians are going through.

According to him, more Nigerians are becoming poorer each day because of the various unfriendly economic policies of government and that is why concrete steps must be taken to avert more disasters.

The octogenarian who also lamented activities of those he called ‘fake prophets’ who pretend to be members of C&S in order to rob unsuspecting and gullible citizens of their hard-earned incomes, said the leadership of C&S has resolved to assist the security agencies in fishing out charlatans for punishment.

According to him, any white garment church that engages in any idolatry practices of worshiping such as the use of candle images, blood of animals and bathing in the river under the guise of appeasing God is not part of us.

“Our focus in C&S family is to raise candidates for heaven and nothing shall make us to derail from the vision,” he said.

