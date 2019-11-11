PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow at the passage of his ally and friend, Prof Tam David-West.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said the president usually referred to the deceased as “the indomitable Tam David-West.”

The statement recalled that Tamunoemi Sokari David-West, 83, was a consultant virologist of national and international standing.

He served as Commissioner of Education in the old Rivers State, Minister of Petroleum and Energy under the Muhammadu Buhari military regime, and Minister of Mines, Power and Steel under Gen Ibrahim Babangida regime.

“He had an indomitable spirit, stood resolutely by whatever he believed in, and was in a class of his own,” the statement quoted President Buhari as saying of the academic, author of many books, and social critic.

He commiserated with the David-West family, the people of Buguma, Kalabari Kingdom of Rivers State, the academia, and all those who loved “the forthright Tam David-West.”

President Buhari prayed that God will rest the soul of the committed nationalist, urging all those who believe in the ideals he espoused to approximate same, for the betterment of Nigeria, and humanity in general.