Buhari set to reshuffle cabinet, as he bids farewell to 10 ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to replace the 10 members of his cabinet who have resigned to contest various elective positions in next year’s elections

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced this after the President had a valedictory meeting with nine of the ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

According to him, Buhari has indicated that he would immediately fill the vacancy created by the exit of former members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He also thanked the exited ministers for complying with the directive to quit based on their decision to seek elective political offices.

Buhari appreciated them for their services to the country, expressing confidence that giving the experience they have garnered in the services of government, they are equipped to run the states.

President Buhari admonished the rest of the cabinet to be committed to governance for the rest of the life of the administration.





The former ministers present at Friday’s meeting were Abubakar Malami (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice); Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs); Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation); Ogbonnaya Onu (Science, Technology and Innovation); Pauline Tallen (Women Affairs); Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment); Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources); Uche Ogar (State, Mines and Steel Development), and Tayo Alasoadura (State, Niger Delta Affairs).

Only Emeka Nwajiuba, the former Minister of State, Education, who was the first to resign, was absent at the meeting with apologies.

Details later…