Buhari sends condolence message to Omisore family over death of Olu of Ayepe-Olode

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended condolences to a former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the entire Omisore family on the passing of their father who was also the Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba David Omisore.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday said the president joined the people of Ife in mourning “the well-respected traditional ruler, who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, providing leadership with dignity, love and respect when it mattered most.”

The president expressed the trusts that the Omisore family, friends and associates would continue to honour the departed patriarch’s commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups.

President Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.