Buhari sends birthday greetings to Inuwa at 61

By Ishola Michael - Gombe
President Muhammadu Buhari extends greetings to Inuwa Yahaya, the Governor of Gombe State as he marks his 61st birthday, describing him as a transformative and inspirational leader determined to make the state a secure and prosperous one.
President Buhari wished him good health and long life, urging him to continue the good work of advancing education, food security, infrastructural development and social harmony.
“May Allah bless you with good health and long life to serve the state and the nation for many more years,” said the President as contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President, (Media & Publicity).

