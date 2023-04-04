Tijani Adeyemi

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Senate to consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill currently before it.

The president’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor of the red chamber on Tuesday.

According to Buhari, “Pursuant to Section 58, subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I forward herewith the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for consideration and approval of by the Senate,’’ the letter read.

The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for the regulation of laws on personal information.

In a separate letter, Buhari urged the Senate to approve the reappointment of Mr Abdul Abubakar as non-Executive Director of the CBN for a second and final term.

In yet another letter, the president transmitted a Bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution, for consideration and approval by the Senate.

“Pursuant to section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, I forward herewith the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Establishment Bill 2023 for consideration and passage of the Senate,’’ the letter read.

According to Buhari, the school seeks to provide a comprehensive and legal institutional framework to provide specialised training for police officers.

The institution would advance the performance of officers in accordance with the provision of the Nigeria Police Act, Buhari explained.





The president also sought the Senate’s approval for reimbursement through the issuance of promissory notes to Plateau and Borno, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, respectively.

The reimbursements are for road projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government by the state governments.

