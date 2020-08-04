Buhari salutes BUA Group chairman, Rabiu, at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Founder/Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (CON), on his 60th birthday, joining family and friends to celebrate the milestone, “heralded by years of hard work, dedication and commitment to building the Nigerian economy.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Tuesday, the President congratulated the business magnate for his foresight in investing extensively in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate, “which has translated into strengthening the pillars of the economy, bolstering the government’s diversification efforts and creating chains of subsidiary industries and business outfits.”

The statement informed that as the Chairman of BUA Group turns 60, President Buhari extolled his large-heartedness is always investing in people and institutions, commending him for the construction of clinics, schools and religious houses, and consistent financial interventions in the fight against pandemics like Poliovirus, Ebola and COVID-19.

The President Buhari affirmed that Rabiu’s diligence and business acumen continues to inspire many, and his propensity for creating opportunities for others to prosper is legendary, urging him to remain focused on his vision of a greater and better Nigeria.

He prayed that the Almighty God will reward him with long life, good health and more wisdom.

