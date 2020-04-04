Buhari salutes Akinpelu at 60

By  Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to renowned journalist and publisher, Mayowa Abiodun Akinpelu, more popularly known as Mayor Akinpelu, on his 60th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special   Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Saturday said Buhari joined the media industry to celebrate the frontline writer.

President Buhari congratulated Akinpelu for diligently following his passion to serve the country as a journalist, affirming that his reporting and editing skills have truly created awareness and stirred public interest on topical issues and personalities.

The statement said as one who cut his teeth working as an undercover reporter, the President believed the adventurous and investigative streak, which thrives in Nigerian journalism, has pushed Akinpelu up the ladders, starting out only with his writing skills and passion, and growing to become a renowned publisher.

Buhari felicitated with family members, friends and professional colleagues of the publisher, who made a name in and popularized lifestyle and entertainment reporting in the country.

He prayed that the almighty God will grant Akinpelu a longer life, good health, and greater strides in his chosen profession.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

