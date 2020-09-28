President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with seasoned banker and politician, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja on Monday notes that Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor, Operations, Central Bank of Nigeria, was Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

The President congratulated the politician and astute businessman on attaining the Golden age, wishing him greater years of service to God, the country, and humanity in general.

He lauded the Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), for his strides in professional life, and prayed that “his boundless skills and dexterity will be brought to bear on society, for the good of the greater majority.”

