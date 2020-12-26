Buhari salutes 20 doctors who died of COVID-19, says no reward too much for dead health workers

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the sacrifices of 20 doctors who reportedly died of COVID-19, saying that no reward is to big for the sacrifices of health workers in the country.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the president assured that their welfare is a priority for his government.

The statement informed that President Buhari has sent his condolence to the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of the doctors due to the pandemic.

It said while reacting to the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers, President Buhari said that “the death of our frontline health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others.”

According to the president: “Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.”

He noted that “our health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves.”