Buhari returns to Abuja after World Bio Summit in South Korea

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after a six-day trip to Seoul, South Korea, to participate in the World Bio Summit 2022.

His plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 6 am and he was received by some security chiefs and other senior government officials.

Sighted at the airport upon the president’s arrival were the governors of Katsina and Niger States; Aminu Masari and Abubakar Sani Bello respectively; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Inspector-General of Police (IPG), Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and some other senior military and other security officials.

President Buhari was accompanied on the trip to the Asian country by both governors Masari and Bello; ministers Including Geoffrey Onyeama, Osagie Ehanire, Adeniyi Adebayo, and Timipre Sylva.

Others on the delegation were Maj-Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (Rtd), National Security Adviser; Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency; Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC; Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, NCDC; Bashir Jamoh, Director-General, NIMASA; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Orewa, Chairman, NiDCOM as well as other top government officials.

