Buhari resolves rift between ministries of education, agric over universities of agriculture

President Muhammadu Bihari has put to rest the controversy between the Federal Ministry of Education and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development over which ministry the universities of Agriculture should be domiciled.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, said Buhari who is the Visitor to the Universities has unambiguously directed the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta; Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike; the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi (formerly University of Agriculture, Makurdi); and Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, should be returned to the Federal ministry of education.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Governing Councils of the four institutions in Abuja, Adamu said the members of the Councils were appointed about two years ago but could not be inaugurated because of the conflict.

A former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had fought for the movement of the Universities of Agriculture to the Agric Ministry, arguing that returning the universities to their original supervisory ministry was aimed at refocusing the institutions to fulfil their core mandates.

But Adamu while inaugurating the Councils, however, said: “As you all know, the Governing Councils of these four universities would have been inaugurated long ago but for some misconceptions on domiciliation because of their specialized nature.

“However, with President Muhammadu Buhari’s unambiguous directive that they should be under the Federal Ministry of Education, that issue is settled and today marks the beginning of gaining time on lost grounds,” he said.

Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, urged the newly inaugurated Councils to ensure that the Universities’ Masterplans, Academic briefs and Strategic Plans are respected and their provisions strictly adhered to.

While calling for industrial peace in the institutions, Adamu said progress could only take place in the atmosphere of peace.

“Activities that can disrupt Teaching, Research, Meaningful Learning and Community Service should be avoided,” he said

On funding of Universities, the Minister noted that in these trying economic times and the government’s desire to bring in more private sector participation in tertiary institutions, “I want to charge you to come up with ideas that will generate more revenue, outside government allocations.

“To this end, the Councils should look outwards and enlist the support of Philanthropic organisations and individuals for additional funding of projects in the Institutions. In addition, the Council can explore other sources of revenue through endowments.

“In order to be relevant and effective institutions, the Governing Council are rather expected to be concerned with policy issues, adopting best practices, monitoring of Institution’s projects and attraction of more funding outside regular Government allocation to improve the facilities and infrastructure that will promote Teaching, Research and Learning in the institutions,” he said.

He told them that their work is already cut out for them in line with the Federal Government’s belief in agriculture as the solution to a myriad of socio-economic problems is anchored on the fact that a nation could not assume her true status of nationhood if she could not feed her people, adding that this is one of the reasons for the establishment of the Federal Universities of Agriculture.

He noted that the Government’s vision and drive for advancement in agriculture were dependent largely on the success achieved in Research, Science and Technology by these Universities.





He said: “Governing Councils are established as the highest policy-making bodies in universities and other Tertiary Institutions. As members of Governing Councils, you are expected to play your roles with skill and efficiency, and provide the type of leadership that will stimulate rapid growth of the universities and make them more competitive and attractive.

“The Governing Council sets the policies, defines the directions, lends its weight and extends its support to the Management as the latter implements those policies and decisions of the Council.

“It is the Council that reviews, approves and monitors the University budget and evaluates its performance as well as assesses the overall impact of its implementation. The Council is expected to make deliberate efforts to diversify the sources of funding and support for the university.

“It is also important to point out that Governing Councils are constituted according to the extant law establishing them and have a four-year tenure provided the Councils are not found wanting on issues of accountability, transparency and due process,” he said.

He also warned members of the Government Councils against the ‘erroneous’ belief that any principal officer of the university must come from the locality of the institutions, saying all appointments should be based on merit.

“Such ideas, which have watered down the integrity of our tertiary institutions are alien and should not be allowed to becloud your decisions, merit should always remain our watchword and guiding principle,” he said.

He also urged them to refrain from interfering in the day-to-day running of the universities as their duties do not entail such, saying there should be a distinction between university governance and university management.

He added that the lack of respect for this distinction has led to friction between the governing council and other organs of the university.

The chairman of Governing Council of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Edith Uwajumogu, who spoke on behalf of others, pledged to operate within the laws governing the institutions, while also exploring other sources of funding for the institutions.

The appointees in the governing councils for each of the universities are FUNAAB: Umar Ahmed (Chairperson), Inuwa Tahir (member), Patrick Omeke, (member), Adegboyega Adebajo (member) and Celina Gana (member).

For the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi, are Chidinma Uwajimogu (Chairperson), Enadeghe S.E (member), Nancy Torhee (member), Antibas Elnathan (member) and Adamu Sani (member).

At the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abubakar Sodangi, a former senator, (Chairperson), Leonard Nzadon (member), Kevin Ojob, an engineer (member), Aliyu Shungurun (member) and David Emaniru (member).

For the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Chinedu Nwajiuba (Chairperson), Ahmed Mohammed, a professor, (member), Hussaini Zimbo (member), Ayodeji Alonge, (member), and Podar Yuwan (member).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE