Buhari rejoices with Otedola at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, on his 60th birthday, joining family, friends, and associates to celebrate the milestone.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Thursday said the President shared in the joy of the occasion and gave thanks to the Almighty God, who, he observed, has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity, clearly reflected in his knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy.

As the business mogul turned 60, the President affirmed that his interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development, and opening opportunities for others to thrive remains an asset to the nation, while recognizing kind interventions by helping individuals, families, and the underprivileged.

President Buhari celebrated Otedola for always honouring the call to national service, serving as a member of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and National Economic Management Council, and consistently providing a sounding board for economic and development policies.

He prayed that God will keep the investor and his family in good health and strength.

