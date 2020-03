Buhari rejoices with ex-Awo’s Secretary, Ofeimun, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Odia Ofeimun, editor, dramatist and activist, who served as Private Secretary to the Premier of Western Nigeria and foremost nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who turns 70 Monday.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), said the president joined Nigeria’s vibrant creative community in celebrating renowned poet, author and publisher.

It said Buhari rejoiced with and congratulated him for “the honour he brings to the country, and the inspiration he gives to many.”

The President extolled Ofeimun’s resilient spirit, discipline, focus, and his unquenchable love for knowledge, attributes that catapulted him into the spotlight at a young age, bringing fame at home and abroad, and many recognitions and awards for his colourful creative works, particularly in poetry and dance drama.

While commending the poet for such an admirable pedigree at 70, President Buhari also felicitated with family, friends and professional colleagues of the former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, who have consistently rolled out drums at every landmark age to give him deserved honour.

The President prayed that almighty God will grant Ofeimun longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep sharing his talent with the world.