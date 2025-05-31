Buhari regrets inability to attend event in memory of Tinubu’s late mother

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over his inability to attend the grand finale of a Qur’anic recitation competition organised in honour of the late mother of President Bola Tinubu, Hajiya Abibatu M. Tinubu.

It will be recalled that Buhari was invited to be a Special Guest of Honour at the event, which was scheduled to take place in Kano on Saturday, 31st May, 2025.

However, according to a letter addressed to Senator Basheer Lado, the organiser of the competition, Buhari explained that he could not attend the event due to a scheduled medical check-up abroad.

The letter, signed by Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure and dated 25th May, 2025, conveyed Buhari’s best wishes for a successful event and extended his regards to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

The former President also prayed that the soul of Hajiya Abibatu Tinubu will continue to rest in Jannatul Firdausi. He asked Senator Basheer Lado to extend his best wishes to President Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

The Qur’anic recitation competition was organised to honour the memory of Hajiya Abibatu Tinubu, the late mother of President Bola Tinubu.

ALSO READ: Oyo Mosque remains shut as cleric appeals verdict over Imamship tussle

The event aimed to promote Islamic values and provide a platform for young Muslims to showcase their recitation skills. Senator Basheer Lado, the organiser of the competition, has been commended for his efforts in promoting Islamic education and values.

The competition is expected to inspire young Muslims to develop a deeper understanding of the Qur’an and its teachings.

While Buhari’s absence from the event is regrettable, his message of goodwill and best wishes to the Tinubu family and the organisers of the competition is a testament to his respect for the Islamic faith and his commitment to promoting interfaith harmony.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE