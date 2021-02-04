Buhari reappoints Joseph as NAIC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mrs Folashade Joseph as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for a second term with effect from April 11th 2021.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono.

The letter stated that her reappointment was based on her hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery as well as her contribution towards the progress and upliftment of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation.

The Minister urged her to use her reappointment to bring to bear her wealth of experience in driving the activities of the corporation in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws.

