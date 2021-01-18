Buhari re-appoints Saliu as MD of Benin-Owena River Basin Authority

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Engr Saliu Ahmed as the managing director of Benin-Owena River Basin Authority for a second term.

Engr. Saliu was among the seven heads of river basin authorities in the country whose tenures for another period of four years were renewed by President Buhari.

According to a press statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Mrs Kenechukwu Offie, Director, Press and Public Relations, in the Ministry of Water Resources and made available in Benin, the appointment takes immediate effect from January 5, 2021.

Engr Saliu Ahmed, from Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo State and a politician has been saddling the ship of the authority in the past four years.

Four years since his appointment in 2017, the University of Benin-trained engineer has been able to bring a new lease of life and direction university in the affairs of the hitherto comatose government-owned river basin authority.

The managing director, registered member of COREN is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was the Edo North coordinator for the party’s governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu before the primaries and was even tipped to become his running mate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…