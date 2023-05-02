President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the re-nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission for a second term.

The president‘s request is contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read on the floor of the chamber by the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the Tuesday plenary.

According to the letter, the nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 subsection 2 of the NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter, President Buhari also requested the confirmation of six federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission( RMAFC).

The request is in accordance with the provision of section 154 subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees is to fill the existing vacancies in the respective states.

The nominees for the position of federal commissioners are:

1. Senator Ayogu Eze from Enugu state

2. Peter Opara Imo state-fed commoner

3. Hawa Umaru Aliyu Jigawa state.

4. Rekiya Tanko Haruna Kebbi state

5. Ismaila Mohamed Agaka Kwara state

6. Kolawole Daniel Abimbola Oyo state

The Senate is yet to take any legislative action on the two letters.