Buhari presiding over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammad Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting started at about 10 am.

In attendance physically are Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Retd).

The ministers in attendance are the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fasola; Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Date; and the Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The other ministers are attending virtually.

Before the commencement of the meeting, Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of the late close associate of President Buhari, Mallam Isa Funtua, who died on Monday.

