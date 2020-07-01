Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is also being attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Seven ministers are physically in attendance including the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Others are the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammed Bello; and the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story