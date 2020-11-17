Buhari presides over national security council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the quarterly National Security Council (NSC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

In attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Ministers of Defense Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Mahashi (Retd.); Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Retd.)

Service chiefs in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Details soon…

