Buhari presides over 32nd virtual FEC as cabinet honour late Momoh, Wali

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 32nd virtual the Federal Executive Council (FEC), holding at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting was preceded by a moment of silence observed in honour of two late former ministers, Alhaji Alfa Wali and Prince Tony Momoh.

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Mongunu, as well as seven ministers physically, attended the meeting.

The ministers included Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, and Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others are Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Education, Adamu Adamu, Aviation, Hadi Sirika
The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers, however, participated online in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

