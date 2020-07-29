Buhari presides over 10th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 10 virtual FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

In attendance physically with him is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and eight ministers.

Also present are, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

The ministers present are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Mahmoud, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Power, Saleh Mamma.

The Head of Service, (HOS) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.

Before the commencement of the business of the day, the council observed a minute silence in honour of former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic, Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died on Saturday morning.

He is the father of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State.

Details soon…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NDDC Contracts: Reps, EFCC, Army, Police Officers, APC Chieftains, Ex-Governors, Others Listed As Beneficiaries

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story

AfDB: Finally, Review Panel Exonerates Adesina

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story

NDDC: Reps Committee To Probe Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Imo, Caucus Lawmakers

NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story