Buhari presides over 10th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 10 virtual FEC meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.
In attendance physically with him is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and eight ministers.
Also present are, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).
The ministers present are the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Mohammed Mahmoud, the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and Power, Saleh Mamma.
The Head of Service, (HOS) Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers are participating from their various offices in Abuja.
Before the commencement of the business of the day, the council observed a minute silence in honour of former minister in charge of railways in the First Republic, Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died on Saturday morning.
He is the father of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State.
Details soon…
