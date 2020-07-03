Buhari praises late Ooni Aderemi on 40th death anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday paid glowing tribute to the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Aderemi, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the passage of the foremost monarch.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), in a letter to the family of the departed Oba, the President wrote:

“It gives me a deep sense of pleasure and fulfilment to do this brief tribute in memory of the illustrious Ooni of Ife, Oba Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, who reigned between 1930 and 1980.

“On this 40th Remembrance Anniversary of the great man, the country recalls the imprints of a foremost Nationalist, very successful businessman, former Governor, Western Region (1960-1962), and traditional ruler, on the sands of time.

“To the benefit of his memory, Ooni Aderemi built schools, dispensaries, churches, museums, and attracted the establishment in his domain of waterworks, electricity projects, and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife).

“It is also on record that the respected monarch was a Member, Legislative Council of Nigeria (1946-1951); Delegate, African Conference, London (1948); President, Western House of Chiefs (1952-1960); Member, Federal House of Representatives/Minister (1952-1954); led Nigeria’s delegation to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation (1953); and Member, Nigeria Constitutional Conferences (1953-1958).

“As the family remembers this awesome personality, knighted twice by the Queen of England, it gladdens the heart that his memory remains evergreen. Please, keep this alive, for the guidance and inspiration of the current and subsequent generations.

“May God give us more illustrious people in the mould of Ooni Adesoji Aderemi. Amen.”

