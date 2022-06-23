Buhari pledges upward review of salaries of workers, says civil service must not lose relevance

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure an upward review of salaries of workers in the Federal Civil Service, saying there is a need to return the Nigerian Civil Service to its pride of place in delivering efficient and effective services to the Nigerian citizenry.

He lamented the gradual decline of the Nigerian civil service, which he said was once a formidable and strong public service, but gradually, is losing its relevance in the country.

Buhari who was represented by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the 2022 Civil Service Day commemoration with the theme, “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity”.

The president honoured a total of 41 outstanding civil servants at the occasion, while the Most Outstanding 10 nominated after a rigorous selection process from the 41 received the Presidential Public Service Award with each of them receiving a cash reward of N500,000 from the endowment fund donated by a former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

The insurance groups also donated a GAC vehicle which was awarded to one of the most outstanding civil servants after the conduct of a ballot.

Speaking further, Buhari said: “This gradual decline is what propelled me to provide all the necessary support to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in under-taking very innovative and far-reaching reforms that is gradually showing signs of bearing the desired fruits.”

Buhari said his administration was working toward improving the value proposition of the Civil Service.

He said: “Accordingly, I have set up the Presidential Committee on Salaries to harmonise salaries service-wide. It is my hope that the outcome of the Committee’s work will provide the impetus for an upward review of the salaries of deserving civil servants, having recently increased the Duty Tour Allowance of all Civil Servants as a starting point.

“As this process is still going on, want to encourage you to be patient with us as you continue to give your best services to enable us to sustain the good working relationship between the political office holders and the Civil Servants. With sustained understanding and cooperation, we will together contribute our quota to the development of our country, and our efforts will not be in vain,” he said.





He called for the institutionalization of a performance assessment system that would help the Head of Service of the Federation and her team understand the capacity of the workforce to deliver on set targets, improve on their weaknesses and provide opportunities for staff development in line with international best practices.

The president said he would be delighted to have a Civil Service desirous of improving its ability to drive national development through the recommendation of appropriate policies that would enhance the implementation of government programmes.

He, however, commended the present crop of civil servants who have fared well in driving the implementation of government programmes as the engine room of government activities, particularly the professionalism displayed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari said: “In spite of the difficult economic situation the country is passing through at the moment, you have continued to support the government in our efforts to bring dividends of democracy to the populace.

“I want to specially appreciate your commitment and dedication during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic during which your professionalism contributed significantly to contain the spread of the virus to the wonder of the global community.

“I however urge you to continue to adhere to the Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention measures and be careful as the virus is still very much around us, hence the need not to let our guards down yet.

“As we are all aware, the pandemic brought with it some challenges and opportunities. It is, therefore, necessary note that in meeting one of these challenges which is the ever-changing demands of governance, you must be visionary, innovative, creative, technologically driven, purposeful and result oriented. These are some of the qualities required to be relevant in times like these and indeed in the future.

“The Nigerian Government will spare no effort aimed at improving the competencies of officers in the Civil Service through training and re-training of staff by the system. Opportunities will also be created for individuals to develop according to their personal needs, attributes and talents,” he said.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, in her welcome address, commended President Buhari for demonstrating both the will and commitment in ensuring that no civil servant was owed salary or retrenched as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the economy.

She noted that globally, Performance Management System is adopted as an innovative way of not only getting more work done efficiently and effectively but also ensuring an objective way of measuring performance.

She said this was why far-reaching efforts were being made in the Nigeria Civil Service to replace the subjective Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with PMS.