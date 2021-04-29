Buhari pledges better collaboration with Zambia

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria and Zambia will deepen collaboration between the two countries.

The President spoke, on Thursday, while receiving a Special Envoy of His Excellency, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He said the two countries would explore further areas of collaboration for the good of their peoples, and the benefit of the African continent.

The Special Envoy, Hon Joseph Malanji, who is Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked Nigeria for her “big brother role in ECOWAS and the African continent,” stressing that “equity is when strong ones strengthen the weak ones.”

The Zambian President called for stronger bilateral relations and greater impetus for the Joint Commission of Cooperation between the two countries.

