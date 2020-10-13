Buhari pays tribute to late JP Clark

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the Federal Government, extended deepest condolence to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family on the passing of renowned writer and Emeritus Professor of Literature, Prof John Pepper Clark.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja, on Tuesday, President Buhari paid tribute to “one of Nigeria’s finest poets, dramatist and recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award for literary excellence, whose repertoire of published works depicts the hard work of a great man, devoted to a lifetime of writing, knowledge and promotion of the indigenous culture of the Ijaw nation.”

It said while acknowledging that Prof JP Clark’s exit has, indeed, left an indelible mark in the literary world, President Buhari took solace that his body of literary works, which earned him recognition and respect both at home and abroad, would continue to inspire upcoming Nigerian writers to pursue literary excellence and flourish in their chosen vocation.

The statement added that the President’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed patriot, the government and people of Delta State and the literary community in the country.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul departed.

