President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’, which is part of the programme for the funeral of a foremost statesman, nationalist and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigerian Independence, Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is also expected at the event, which is slated to hold on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua centre, Abuja.

This was confirmed in the programme of the event put in place by the National Planning Committee for Funeral of Chief Amechi, which has Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as Chairman.

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is expected to Chair the occasion, while the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila were invited as the Special Guests of Honour.

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP)Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi respectively are among those invited for the programme.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the ‘Day of Tribute’ in Abuja is Senator Ben Obi.

The burial is slated for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Several State Governors, Ministers, party chieftains and members of the Diplomat Community have already indicated their interest in attending the programme.

Similar ‘Day of Tribute’ has been scheduled to take place at the International Convention Center (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, for the late nationalist by 12 noon on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

Various committees have already been set up for the success of the funeral. One of such is the Finance Committee, which has former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim as the Chairman.

Also, a 39-member State Organizing Committee, SOC, of eminent personalities has also been constituted in Anambra State to assist the National Planning Committee in organizing a befitting funeral for Chief Amechi





The 39-member SOC has Chief Innocent Chukuwuma, as Chairman and Chief Maja Umeh as Co-Chairman.

