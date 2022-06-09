Buhari, Osinbajo receive Tinubu separately in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday evening separately received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Lagos State governor met the president first before going over to the vice president who was one of his opponents in the party’s presidential primary.

Emerging from the president’s residence, Tinubu said he came to the Presidential Villa for a thank you visit.





Accompanied by the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Mr Wale Tinubu, he described the president as a dependable leader whose legacies he vowed to sustained if elected.

Speaking about President Buhari, Tinubu stated: "He promised the whole country and the world that he will build a legacy of transparency and consistency, legacy of a level playing ground for all the aspirants. He will be committed to democratic principles and values and he did so.

“He didn’t endorse anybody, he didn’t impose anybody, he did not, at any time, attempt to tinker with the process of this election to favour one tribe or the other. He was steadfast, he was trustworthy, he was dependable, he was a leader,

“If he had to give it to anybody yesterday, it’s not my victory that is important, it’s the process and the management of that election that gave it to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Asked what his selling point would be on the campaign for the 2023 election, he said: “That I’m brilliant, I am experienced, from the private sector, to public sector and ready to hit the ground running same day and not mess up the legacy of progress and honesty that is left behind for me and handed over to me by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All APC family members should celebrate in a limited manner, we just begin the hard work ahead to win the victory for our party is a hard one and we will win.”

Asked also of the choice of his running mate he said: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocket book.”