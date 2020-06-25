Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Gbajabiamila,16 govs attend APC NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

In attendance at the virtual session are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and most APC state governors.

Also present are the acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Giadom and the Deputy National Chairman (North) Lawan Shuaibu.

From the National Assembly are Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, the House majority leader, Hassan Dogowa and the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, and the Deputy Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Peterson Akpatason.

Among the state governors attending the meeting are those of Kaduna, Imo, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Plateau, Kogi, Ekiti, Gombe, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara,, Kebbi and Kano.

Senators Orji Uzor Kalu, Borofice, and Abdullahi Sabi.

Details later…

