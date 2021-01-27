Buhari, Ooni of Ife hold talks in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night received in audience the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, in his official residence at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Details of the meeting have not been released.

However, the foremost traditional ruler was said to have arrived the presidential villa at about 8.30pm for the meeting.

Also at present was the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Details later…..

