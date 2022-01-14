Buhari on condolence visit to Shonekans’ Lagos home

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday evening was at their Ikoyi, Lagos, home of the late Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, to condoled with the family.

The President and his team were received by the widow of the deceased, Mrs Margaret Shonekan, and family members.

The President was accompanied to the Shonekans’ home by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who is also Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee, All Progressives Congress.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said President Buhari encouraged the widow and members of the family, saying he was saddened to hear news of the passage of the former Head of the ING.

He wrote in the condolence register: “I received with profound sadness the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

“His love and commitment to the peace and unity of the country are things to emulate.

“May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Governor Abiodun told the family that President Buhari was determined to visit, despite a day that had started at about 7 am.

“He was in Ogun State, where he commissioned five legacy projects. But due to the regard and respect he had for Chief Shonekan, he is here now. May Papa’s soul rest in peace,” the Ogun Governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said though he hailed from Ogun State, Lagos was Chief Shonekan’s resident State for over 60 years. “He was a highly respected man, true nationalist, father, grandfather and great grandfather to so many.

“We will miss him, but be comforted that he lived a good life. God will stand by the family. All will be well with you, and with Nigeria.”

The three accompanying Governors also signed the condolence register.

The President has also expressed sadness about the fresh killings in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State, saying that the recent incident is not in keeping with the principles of the peace agreements reached between the Irigwe and the Fulani in the area.

A separate statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity) quoted him as saying: “My thoughts are with the families of the victims in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” the President said while urging the various communities in the area, and particularly the Plateau State Interreligious Council to do everything possible to commit to the peace agreement and prevent it from falling apart.

“Every group taking the law into their hands claims to be retaliating. As a society, there is no place for this sort of violence. This is unacceptable,” said the President.

The President commended Governor Simon Lalong for the state government’s handling of the incident so far.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!