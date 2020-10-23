Buhari omitting Lekki shooting in his speech height of hard-heartedness ―Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, has reacted to the nationwide broadcast made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing #EndSARS protests by aggrieved youths which turned violent, saying for him not to say a word on Lekki shooting is the height of hard-heartedness.

Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday opened fire on peaceful protesters, who gathered at Lekki Toll Gate, a development which has generated strong condemnation worldwide, with calls made for arrest and prosecution of those officers that were involved in the act.

Spokesperson of the group, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said in a short statement made available to Tribune Online, that for Buhari to have ignored the issue in his Thursday address to Nigerians was an indication that he didn’t show any sign of a democratic but a military president.

The Afenifere chieftain described the president’s speech as full of sound and fury.

“The speech was full of sound and fury. For the president to be issuing warnings and threats at this period is the height of wickedness.

“For him not to say a word on Lekki is the height of hard-heartedness. He didn’t show any sign of a democratic president but a military dictator,” he said.

