Buhari okays Oniha’s reappointment as DG, DMO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the reappointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for a second term of five years.

The reappointment is in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

Announcing this in a statement on Thursday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), informed that the renewal takes effect from July 1, 2022.

According to the statement, “her appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last 5 years, under her leadership.

“Amongst the achievements are the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

“Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long-term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long-term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

“This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.

“Internally, Oniha introduced reforms to strengthen the DMO, as a critical agency in the public finance ecosystem of the country.”

