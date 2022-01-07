Buhari okays Gbeleyi as Federal Mortgage Bank chairman 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Mortgage of Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) Friday, a Chartered Accountant and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Gbeleyi is a well-known financial expert who was once a Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State as well as a player in the aviation sector.

He replaces Chief Adewale Adesoji Adeeyo who passed on recently.

