Buhari, Oba Adetona’s transitions end of eras in nation’s political, traditional history — Rhodes Vivour

“With a heavy heart, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and well-wishers of two great Nigerian, former President Muhammadu Buhari and His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

“Their transitions mark the end of significant eras in Nigeria’s political and traditional history. In their distinct spheres, they served our nation with a sense of duty, honor, and profound influence.

“As we mourn their passing, we must also reflect on the fleeting nature of life.

“Indeed, life is vain to begin with, a humbling reminder that no matter how high we rise or how long we reign, we all return to dust.

“Their exits should stir in us a deeper appreciation for purposeful living, truth, justice, and service to humanity, values both men, in their ways, tried to embody,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

“May the Almighty comfort their families and grant them the strength to bear these immense losses.

“And may the souls of President Muhammadu Buhari and Oba Sikiru Adetona find eternal rest. Nigeria will remember them for their roles, their service, and their legacies,” he prayed.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE