Buhari, Oba Adetona’s transitions end of eras in nation’s political, traditional history — Rhodes Vivour

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State in the 2023 poll, Dr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, saying that their transitions marked the end of significant eras in Nigeria’s political and traditional history. 

Rhodes-Vivour, who expressed his deepest condolences to the families, loved ones, and well-wishers of two great Nigerians, in a signed statement, copy of which was made available to newsmen, said the duo in their distinct spheres served the country with a sense of duty, honor, and profound influence. 

The LP chieftain, however, said that their exit provided an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on what he termed as the fleeting nature of life, pointing out that indeed, life is vain to begin with, and “a humbling reminder that no matter how high we rise or how long we reign, we all return to dust.” 

According to the former governorship candidate, the passing of former President Buhari and Oba Adetona “should stir in us a deeper appreciation for purposeful living, truth, justice, and service to humanity, values both men, in their ways, tried to embody.”

“May the Almighty comfort their families and grant them the strength to bear these immense losses.

“And may the souls of President Muhammadu Buhari and Oba Sikiru Adetona find eternal rest. Nigeria will remember them for their roles, their service, and their legacies,” he prayed.

 

