Buhari not aware of terrorists’ threat to abduct him until I told him —el-Rufai

GOVERNOR Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the recent threat by the terrorists who abducted the Abuja /Kaduna train passengers to abduct him until he told him.

El-Rufai made the disclosure during a phone-in radio programme in Kaduna on Wednesday night. He insisted that he was the one who told the president of the threats to his life.

A video released at the weekend showed one of the terrorists threatening to abduct both President Buhari and Governor el-Rufai.

The governor who said he was not surprised with their threats said over the years, he had been advocating for the bombing of terrorists’ camps wherever they are as the only solution to the problem.

El-Rufai said, “Insecurity is a major challenge and the disturbing thing is that despite our efforts at the state level, the situation is getting worse.

“It is affecting our efforts to bring investors into the state and even those that have invested their business are not moving as expected.

“The insecurity is really set- ting us back. Our hope is that the Federal Government will use its military might and other security apparatus to deal with these terrorists, because I have always said it and people of Kaduna State know that we should use the land and air army to bomb these people out of existence. There is no way to end this challenge, except we do that.

“Now, it has gotten to a level where terrorists will go to Kuje prison and free their people. And they even did a video where they were threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and meand take us to their jungle.

“If before now people thought it was a problem affecting states like Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna, now it has come home. We must rise up and deal with these terrorists.

“What happened within this week was what made me to seek to see the president, and I called him that I needed to see him. He gave me appointment for Sunday and I went to see him.

“Then, I told him about the recent developments, particularly the video released by the terrorists. “In fact, up till that moment, he was not even aware. So, I told him and the following day, the Zamfara State governor, Bello Mattawalle, confirmed to him that he even saw the video. We need to take action.

“The President told me that he met with the Service Chiefs the previous week be- fore I met him, and that he gave them very clear directive that they must carry out comprehensive military operation to finish these people.”