Buhari, Niger gov greet Senate President at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday, joining his family, friends and the National Assembly to celebrate with the political leader.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Tuesday, said the President congratulated Ahmad “on the strides so far in providing an inclusive and responsive leadership at the Upper Chamber, using his many years of experience, since 2003, to guide the collective wisdom of the Senate in pursuit of the national interest.”

President Buhari noted the contributions of Sen. Lawan to the political and economic development of the country, starting out as a lecturer, before accepting to serve his constituency as a legislator.

The statement said the President believes the Senate President’s visionary leadership style, with a strong penchant for always finding a common ground with the Executive arm of Government, has been most rewarding for the country, especially in passage of bills that directly impact on the livelihood of the people.

It added that as the leader of the National Assembly turns 63, President Buhari prayed for his good health, strength and more wisdom to guide the affairs of the Senate.

Also, the Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has congratulated the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday.

The NCGF chairman in a message described Senator Lawan as a renowned educationist, progressive legislator and a good leader who is contributing his quoter to the development of the country.

He said the Senate President has been consistent in championing the enactment of laws and oversight functions that will engender rapid growth and development of the Nation.

The NCGF chairman prayed Allah to continue to guide and protect the Senate President, give him more strength, wisdom as well as good health to continue to provide the right leadership that would strengthen the nation’s democracy.

