Buhari, new EFCC boss meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, met with the newly appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The meeting took place behind closed doors in the president’s office at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Also at the meeting was the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami.

The purpose of the meeting was not made known.

Bawa turned down requests to talk to the media on his way out.

