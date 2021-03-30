Buhari, NASS leadership weigh supplementary budget for COVID, security

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to discuss a supplementary budget to fund COVID-19 vaccination and procure military hardware.

After the meeting, Lawan told State House correspondents that both the executive and the legislature agreed that there should be a supplementary budget for the vaccination and security.

“Both executive and legislative arms believe that we should have supplementary budget to provide for funding of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, as well as the security, providing more resources and platforms to our security agencies.

“And today, I’m sure in Nigeria, there are no more grave issues than COVID-19 and security situation in the country,” he said.

Lawan said if more resources were available to security agencies, there would be an even faster recovery from insecurity ravaging the land. On COVID-19, he said the country should have some resources for local scientists to collaborate with their counterparts abroad to develop a Nigerian-based vaccine, as the nation cannot continue to rely on what other countries are doing now.

He said: “Every nation to itself, that’s what is happening. The United States is not allowing vaccines to go out. EU is not allowing AstraZeneca vaccine produced in UK to be sent out of EU. India is not allowing AstraZeneca vaccine they produce to be exported out. “So, where do we go from here? We will have to fall back on our own capacities and abilities. We have great scientists in this country. We have many Nigerians outside Nigeria, who are also helping developing the vaccines in other countries.

“So, why don’t you bring them home? Why don’t you put some resources so they will also produce ours locally here and take care of our population, and then, later other African countries, especially our neighbours?”

Also speaking, Gbajabiamila noted that the new service chiefs had started well, adding that the special committee set up by the House would think of ideas to see how best to move forward in terms of security and submit its report to President Buhari.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…