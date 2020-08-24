Buhari names Kangiwa chairman, persons with disabilities commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Governing Council and appointment of Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa (North West) has been named as the chairman and James David Lalu (North Central), the executive secretary.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Monday said the president’s action is in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

According to the Act, the Commission shall be headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation subject to confirmation of the Senate for a four-year term of office in the first instance and may be reappointed for a second term of four years and no more.

The statement informed that executive secretary, who shall be responsible to the Council for the implementation of the policies and administration of the daily affairs of the Commission, shall also be a person with disability with a five-year tenure in the first instance, and may be reappointed for a second term and no more.

Members of the management of the commission include Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja (South East), Philomena Isioma Konwea (South-South), Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West), Amina Rahma Audu (North West), Mrs Esther Andrew Awu (North Central) and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East).

