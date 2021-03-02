Buhari must involve opposition parties, international friends, others to address security challenges ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to involve opposition parties, international friends and other stakeholders in addressing the myriads of challenges confronting the nation.

Saraki stated this when he led some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation and Strategic Committee on a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta home.

The former Senate President who arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex at about 12.21 pm, immediately went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo and the meeting lasted for about two hours.

On the entourage of Saraki were former governors of Gombe, Ibrahim Dankwanbo; Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Cross River, Liyel Imoke; Katsina, Ibrahim Shehu Sema and former Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Mulikat Akande Adeola.

He explained that the insecurity and other challenges battling the nation are beyond what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) can handle.

He called for strong efforts from everyone concerned to address all issues in the overall interest of the country.

He said: “These are issues that cross party lines and what is required now, is for government to provide leadership in bringing all stakeholders together. Let us discuss and see how we can address some of these issues.

“We are very hopeful for the future of this country, we are very hopeful that everybody will have a sense of belonging. I think it is important that we all must be able to be at the table and discuss.

“We can tap into a lot of resources, even on the issue of security, there are lot of people with a lot of experience that we can make use of.

“My advice to the government this time is that this problem is a huge problem that cannot be left to just the government and the ruling party. I think this is the time the opposition, the ruling party, our international friends, the private sector and all of us must come together on the round table because the challenges before us are enormous and we need to address them.

“As we talk about lots of politicians, we talk about 2023, we still have two years before that and it is our responsibility that all of us to see that during those two years we all work to address that, but the initiative must come from the government. I think once the government does that, then my own advice is that everybody that has something to contribute should be able to come together and see how people will have a sense of belonging. Part of that sense of belonging is to be on the table to be able to discuss a way forward for this country.”

He, however, advised political leaders to come together and proffer solution to all challenges.

Saraki assured that the crisis rocking the party would be resolved soon.

“I think that we are making some progress. There are people who were not ready to sit at the same table to discuss, we have been able to achieve that. We have given more time for ourselves in trying to do that and we are hopeful that in this month of March, we will begin to see a lot of progress, that will unite the party and with that, unity will also be able to bring in more members to our party,” he added.

