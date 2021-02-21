Buhari mourns victims of NAF plane crash

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness at the fatal crash of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft, on Sunday, in Abuja, that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, said on behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

It said the president joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians “in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.”

President Buhari noted that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.

He prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

