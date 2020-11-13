President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family and friends of veteran journalist and sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence, who he observed, left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media practice, inspiring many to take up the profession and coaching them to reach the pinnacle of their career.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Friday, the President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Guild of Editors and Sports Writers Association in mourning the renowned columnist and sports enthusiast, who served as Vice Chairman of Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and chaired the media committee for Nigeria ’99 FIFA U-20 World Cup, with outstanding results.

The statement said President Buhari believes the frontline journalist, more popularly known as Uncle Biz Law, used his talent in writing, organising and mentoring to serve the country meritoriously, and his legacy of setting new standards with every responsibility will always be remembered.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.

