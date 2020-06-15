President Muhammadu Buhari has offered deepest condolences to the family of Osinowo and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the death of Senator Sikiru Adebayo Osinowo, the Senator representing Lagos East senatorial district.

Similarly, he has sent condolences to government and people of Delta State over the passing of former Federal Commissioner for Works, Maj Gen. Orho Esio Obada (Rtd), extending sympathies to family and friends.

A statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said as a member of the ninth senate and a key member of the All Progressives Congress, President Buhari recounted that Senator Osinowo as Chairman of Senate Committee on Industry and member of other committees, worked diligently to advance this administration’s objective of building a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The President affirmed that the Senator’s commitment to meet the needs of his community as a four-time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, devotion to national development as well as insightful contributions at the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered and missed.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the family of Osinowo, friends and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the loss.

On Gen Obada’s death, the President also commiserated with the Agbarho Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Council, and Urhobo Progress Union, urging all his associates to draw strength from the legacies that he left behind, most commendably his willingness to serve the country, and humanity.

He noted with sadness, that the former acting Chief of Air Staff served in many strategic positions in the military, and his wealth of experience had been helpful to the country for many years after his retirement.

The President prayed that the almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, and comfort his family.

