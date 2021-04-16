President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives after fire enveloped a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

This is according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

It said in a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour, President Buhari described the fire incident leading to the death of the mostly three to five year olds as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident. Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured,” the President added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Buhari mourns Niamey fire victims

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Buhari mourns Niamey fire victims

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…